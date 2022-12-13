WATCH: Patriots rookie Kevin Harris run angry for first NFL touchdown

The New England Patriots are taking on the Arizona Cardinals Monday night in a physical battle.

Rookie Kevin Harris scored the first touchdown of the game for the Patriots in angry fashion to put the team ahead early in the game.

Harris took the place of running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who left the game near the end of the first quarter with an injury. The rookie made an impact immediately, taking the ball 16 yards for a touchdown.

It was quite the introduction to the NFL end zone for Harris, who found the end zone plenty of times during his college career at South Carolina, scoring 23 touchdowns for the Gamecocks.

This touchdown might have big implications on the game, as New England and Arizona have both had trouble finding their footing offensively.

