New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn't often find himself past the line of scrimmage, but he was willing to put his body on the line to throw a key block in Saturday's Week 16 game versus the Buffalo Bills.

The 42-year-old veteran made an important block on a run by rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry during a second-quarter drive. Brady's block helped spring Harry for a 18-yard gain and a first down. The Bills player taken out of the play by Brady was cornerback Tre'Davious White -- one of the NFL's best defensive backs.

Check out the play in the video below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

Brady's block was shown on the jumbotron, and the replay resulted in a loud applause from Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium. The six-time Super Bowl champion also could be seen on the NFL Network broadcast smiling after the play. It's always fun to go down the field and hit someone, even for quarterbacks.

The Patriots entered Week 16 averaging just 20.3 points scored over their last six games, but Saturday's first-half performance has been pretty encouraging. The run game, tight end production, Brady's passing accuracy and the playcalling all have shown improvement.

Watch Patriots QB Tom Brady throw great block on big N'Keal Harry run originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston