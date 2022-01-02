Watch Patriots QB Mac Jones bust out hilarious dance move after TD pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were firing on all cylinders during Sunday's Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, and that includes rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 227 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Patriots cruised to a dominant 50-10 win.

After throwing his third touchdown pass of the day, Jones celebrated with a little dance. Check out his moves in the video below:

Not bad, Mac.

Jones broke Jim Plunkett's record for the most touchdown passes by a Patriots rookie quarterback on Sunday. Plunkett set the record in 1971 with 19, and Jones now has 21 touchdowns through 16 games.

The victory over the Jaguars, combined with the Miami Dolphins losing to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, clinched a playoff spot for the Patriots.

They will enter the Week 18 regular season finale versus the Dolphins as the No. 5 seed in the AFC. New England could still win the AFC East title, but that would require beating the Dolphins and having the Buffalo Bills lose to the New York Jets next week.