Watch Patriots QB Mac Jones warm up before NFL debut vs. Dolphins

Watch Patriots QB Mac Jones warm up before NFL debut vs. Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All eyes will be on Mac Jones when the New England Patriots host the rival Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 game at Gillette Stadium.

The former Alabama quarterback was selected by the Patriots with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he'll be making his debut Sunday afternoon.

Jones won the team's quarterback competition over veteran Cam Newton by showing tremendous poise, throwing accuracy and command of the offense during training camp and the preseason.

Check out a couple videos below of Jones warming up before kickoff Sunday:

And here’s Mac Jones out for his opening day warmup. #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/qDRU4WBz3E — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) September 12, 2021

#Patriots Mac Jones getting work in before his NFL regular season debut. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/f167uMIEDB — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) September 12, 2021

Oddsmakers like Jones' chances of earning a win in his Patriots debut as New England is 3.5-point betting favorites entering this season-opening matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

DraftKings is the official Daily Fantasy partner of the NFL, and for Week 1, new players can PLAY FREE for the one million dollar TOP PRIZE when you make your first deposit. Just download the DraftKings app and sign up with promo code NBCSB.