WATCH: Patriots QB Drake Maye completes pass to WR Ja’Lynn Polk

The New England Patriots posted the first footage of rookie quarterback Drake Maye throwing passes to rookie wideout Ja’Lynn Polk on Friday.

Fans hope to see more of it in the future from the Patriots’ top-two picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Maye was viewed by many as one of the best quarterbacks on the entire draft board. He has the prototypical size with a canon arm and the ability to make plays on the move.

Meanwhile, Polk is a bit underrated at No. 37 overall. His talent is clearly worthy of a second-round pick, but he’s also lacking the athletic flash of other receivers on the board. With that said, one NFL executive reportedly called him the Puka Nacua of the 2024 draft class.

Nacua hauled in 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns with the Los Angeles Rams in his rookie season.

The Patriots are hoping to hit the ground running in a year where they’re projected to have the second-hardest schedule in the NFL. They already have one of the best defenses in the league.

Perhaps their offense can finally take flight with Maye and Polk leading the way.

