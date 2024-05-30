WATCH: Drake Maye channels inner Patrick Mahomes with no-look pass

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye is making waves right out of the gates on the practice field, and he has video footage of his no-look pass completion to prove it.

There were rumblings from media members of the play behind the scenes at Wednesday’s organized team activities. The team didn’t practice with pads, but they did increase the level of intensity in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s.

On one particular play, Maye could be seen rolling out and completing a pass to rookie tight end Jaheim Bell on the sideline, while keeping his eyes downfield. It’s one of those plays that highlights his incredible athleticism and ability to create plays on the move.

Maye certainly stepped things up a notch and looked more comfortable than he did at the first OTAs practice. He has been hard at work behind the scenes picking up the offense and building a connection with his new teammates.

And to think, this is just a small sample size of what could potentially come for the Patriots with Maye under center.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire