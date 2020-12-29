Watch Patriots QB Cam Newton evade sack, break multiple tackles in awesome TD run

Watch Cam Newton evade sack, break multiple tackles in awesome TD run originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton's latest rushing touchdown was one of the most impressive of his career.

Newton took the snap on a second-down play in the red zone early in the second quarter and was nearly sacked for a loss. The veteran QB was able to evade the sack using his superior strength, and he then rolled to his left and made a run toward the end zone.

Newton broke a few more tackles before barreling his way over the goal line for the Patriots' first touchdown since Week 13. It also was Newton's 70th career rushing touchdown, which is the most by any quarterback in NFL history.

Check out Newton's display of power, mobility and determination in the video below:

Newton has struggled as a passer throughout the 2020 season, but he's been quite effective running with the football. He's tallied 489 rushing yards (fourth-most among QBs) and his 12 rushing touchdowns are the third-most among all players.

The former league MVP also made a little history on his latest touchdown run. According to NFL Research, Newton has joined Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell as the only No. 1 overall draft picks to score 70 or more career rushing touchdowns.