WATCH: Patriots QB Bailey Zappe goes clutch with fourth-quarter touchdown throw

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe got ample playing time as the Patriots rested their starters for Thursday night’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.

The rookie from Western Kentucky made the most of his opportunity. Perhaps his biggest highlight was a touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The drive leading up to the touchdown stalled a bit, as New England couldn’t get much going in the running game. However, Zappe was able to find Humphrey for a 20-yard strike that put New England on top, 21-20.

Zappe would finish the game going 19-of-32 on the evening. He threw for 205 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It was part of an effort that saw New England total 256 yards through the air. New York came away from Thursday night’s game with a 23-21 victory.

Up next for New England is the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 19. Kickoff time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire