Watch Patriots' Matthew Judon continue stellar preseason with forced fumble

Watch Judon make awesome play to force fumble vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matthew Judon has been as advertised for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots signed the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker to a four-year, $56 million contract during NFL free agency back in March.

He played excellent in training camp and was impressive in limited action against the Washington Football Team in the preseason opener last week.

It only took Judon a couple plays to make his presence felt in Thursday night's preseason game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Judon showed off his athleticism to chase down Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco after a bad snap on Philly's first drive. The veteran linebacker then jarred the ball loose and Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills recovered the fumble.

The Patriots opened the scoring two plays later when running back Damien Harris ran into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown.

Judon's all-around skill set is going to have a huge impact on the Patriots' front seven this season.