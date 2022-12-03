WATCH: Patriots’ Mac Jones has expletive-laced outburst on sideline vs. Bills

There is a bit a debate on the exact words said.

But anyone can tell… Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was not happy at one point on the sideline against the Bills (9-3).

The Patriots fell to 6-6 and frustration boiled over for the second-year QB. He had an expletive-laced outburst that cameras caught.

Matt Patricia has an extensive resume regarding the defensive side of the ball. In fact, he was the Patriots defensive coordinator at one point.

Now he’s calling the plays on offense.

Many speculate that Jones was yelling at Patricia on the sideline as the Pats offense got little done against the Bills in Week 13.

Jones struggled, but reading some lips, he did not like the plays being called during the game. The final was 24-10 in favor of the Bills but it appears the Patriots have a lot more problems than just that on their hands.

The NSFW clip of Jones can be found below. It appears Jones says to “throw the [expletive] ball,” followed by “[expletive] quick game sucks.”

There has been some debate on the exact words, but Jones is certainly unhappy:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire