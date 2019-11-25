Watch Patriots' locker room celebration after Week 12 win over Cowboys

The New England Patriots became the first team to win 10 games in the 2019 NFL season after beating the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 in a rainy Week 12 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, in his locker room message after Sunday's victory, praised his team for playing well in all three phases. He highlighted the defense not giving up a single touchdown, as well as special teams blocking a punt that turned out to be a pivotal moment in the game.

"Congratulations, men," Belichick said. "That's a great job. You talk about situational football, all the way. All three phases. Really, a hell of a job making plays on offense, defense. Great four-minute drive here at the end. Blocked punt. Defense -- no touchdowns. I mean, it's a good team victory. It's what we need. It's what we've been working for. It's who we are - whatever the conditions are, whatever it takes. ..."

Check out Belichick's postgame remarks and the Patriots' locker room celebration with the link in the tweet below:

"It's what we need, it's what we've been working for, it's what we are."



BB's postgame speech plus #Patriots locker room celebration after win vs. Cowboys: https://t.co/aH6hUb2CDE



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2019

The Patriots certainly have a lot to be thankful for as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. The defending Super Bowl champions are the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race entering a much-anticipated Week 13 matchup versus the Houston Texans on the road.

