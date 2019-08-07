What to watch in Patriots-Lions joint practice No. 3: Harry anywhere to be found?

ALLEN PARK, Michigan - The Patriots and Lions have one more joint practice before Thursday's preseason game. Here's what you should expect to see . . .

WHEN'S IT START

Things kick off around 10 a.m. There will be no press conferences from either head coach prior to the session. Players will be available after practice, as usual.

WHAT TO EXPECT

My assumption is it'll be a lighter day for players who are expected to get a significant amount of playing time on Thursday night. But that could mean we get one more day of solid practice reps - even if they aren't in full pads - for starters who might not see much time in the exhibition at Ford Field.

STORYLINES

Where is N'Keal Harry? He tweaked something in his leg on Tuesday. Was it a muscle pull? Was it a cramp? Did he get stepped on? We don't know. I'd be shocked if they let him back on the field soon after the injury - which they did - if it was a muscle pull. The Patriots tend to be extremely cautious with those. Still, there's a chance he's among the missing just to make sure that whatever it is he suffered gets a little rest.

Can Jarrett Stidham stay hot? The rookie quarterback will get a lot of work on Thursday, and he's been lights out in the 7-on-7 periods of late. (Check out Tuesday's Postcard from Camp for more details there.) In the 11-on-11 work he's seen, though, there have been times when he's held onto the football for long periods of time. That won't bode well for him if it continues into Thursday's game. We'll see if the ball is out on time consistently - if he gets many reps at all - on Wednesday.

