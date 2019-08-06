What to watch at Patriots-Lions joint practice No. 2: Time to up the intensity?

ALLEN PARK, Michigan -- The Patriots will be back on the fields at the Lions practice facility on Tuesday morning. The two teams worked against one another for about two-and-a-half hours on Monday. Here's what you should expect from session No. 2 . . .

When's it start

Lions coach Matt Patricia will meet with reporters around 8:45 a.m. for the second straight day. On Monday he said his vision for his team centered on what he called "Lions culture." Even though there are all kinds of former Patriots on the Lions roster, even though the Lions built a hill behind their practice fields that is just about identical to the one the Patriots have in Foxboro, the Lions have their own thing going on, Patricia explained. Belichick will step to the podium soon after Patricia, and practice will get going almost immediately thereafter.

What to expect

A little more hitting, maybe. The Patriots put together two intense days of work against the Texans back in 2017. The practice we watched on Monday didn't have anywhere near that level of physicality we saw at the Greenbrier two years ago. There may be new data that shows those kinds of workouts aren't worth the trouble. And the coaches of these two teams like each other enough that there may not be much trash-talking all week. But it'd be kind of fun to see a little animosity between the two sides kick up in practice No. 2.

Storylines

Everyone good? Kyle Van Noy had a bit of a down day on Monday. So too did David Andrews. Isaiah Wynn was on the field in full pads but didn't participate in team periods. Patrick Chung didn't participate at all, and neither did Rex Burkhead. We'll see if anyone sees a greater workload Tuesday.

The outside linebacker depth on this team is staggering. Even with Van Noy doing less, Shilique Calhoun, John Simon and Chase Winovich all had good days. Add Jamie Collins and Derek Rivers and it's a good-looking group. Can they all make the roster? I had six outside 'backers on my latest roster projection.

Can Braxton Berrios build on what finished up as a solid day? He caught two passes from Tom Brady in the hurry-up period and could have some ground to make up if he wants to win a roster spot. We took a closer look at the battle between Berrios and Jakobi Meyers here.

It's a little early to start sounding alarms about situational football, but the Patriots may have some issues near the goal line. They only ran it into the end zone once against their own defense in padded-practice goal-line periods in Foxboro over the last couple weeks. On Monday, they couldn't score on three shots from the seven-yard line. Goal-line work could be in the mix for these two teams on Tuesday.

