WATCH: Patriots K Chad Ryland hits 56-yard game-winning field goal vs Broncos

New England Patriots rookie kicker Chad Ryland shocked the world on Sunday night, delivering a game-winning 56-yard field goal kick through the uprights to knock off the Denver Broncos.

This is the same Ryland that looked to be on the verge of losing his starting job before making the biggest kick of his NFL career.

Prior to the game-winning kick, the rookie had whiffed on a 47-yarder and an extra point earlier in the night. But he came roaring back with a vengeance and made the big kick when the Patriots needed it the most. It put the team ahead 26-23 and essentially iced the game against the Broncos.

Ryland still needs to work on his consistency, but his ability to come through in the clutch like he did on Sunday says a lot about his potential as a kicker. Perhaps he can ride the momentum from this game-winner and change the disappointing narrative surrounding his rookie season.

