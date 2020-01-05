Julian Edelman got the New England Patriots on the board in the second quarter of Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game vs. the Tennessee Titans, but not in the way you'd expect.

The veteran wide receiver made his way into the end zone on a jet sweep, marking the first rushing touchdown of his 10-year NFL career.

Watch the play below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Edelman now has one rushing TD, one passing TD, and five receiving TDs in his postseason career. The 33-year-old's score gave New England a 10-7 lead.

Watch Patriots' Julian Edelman score first career rushing TD vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston