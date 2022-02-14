Watch Patriots' Jerod Mayo star in Super Bowl ad with Pete Davidson

WATCH: Pats' Jerod Mayo stars in Super Bowl ad with Pete Davidson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jerod Mayo didn't land an NFL head coach job this offseason, but he's getting plenty of visibility.

The New England Patriots inside linebackers coach recently became a (fitting) pitch man for Hellman's mayo, and he earned himself a Super Bowl LVI commercial alongside actor Pete Davidson that aired Sunday during Rams-Bengals.

The 50-second spot ends with Mayo laying a big hit on Davidson as part of his message to end food waste.

It was a pretty solid ad, and Mayo seemed to enjoy his foray into "acting."

"First time I ever met Pete Davidson they asked me to get in a full mount," Mayo told the New York Post's Page Six on Saturday. "Pete was great … It was a good time. Honestly, he’s a funny guy."

Mayo is set to return for his fourth season on the Patriots' coaching staff after he interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos head coach openings but fell short.

The 35-year-old former linebacker is viewed as a promising head coach candidate, and Mayo certainly got plenty of exposure Sunday when his ad played for millions of Super Bowl viewers.