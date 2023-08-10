WATCH: Patriots S Jalen Mills intercepts C.J. Stroud on first drive

The New England Patriots’ defense didn’t waste any time in bringing the pain to the Houston Texans’ offense.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud got the start in the preseason opener, and the New England defense put pressure on him early, including a sack by defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.

But it was the interception by Patriots safety Jalen Mills that really broke things open.

Mills expressed interest in wanting to go back to the safety position this offseason. He had been playing corner for New England, but he ended up re-signing with the team as a safety.

The retirement of Devin McCourty means that others will have to step up, and Mills certainly did his part to begin things on Thursday.

Although it is just the preseason, stellar play from the defense early is a good sign of things to come for the Patriots.

