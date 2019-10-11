WATCH: Patriots, Giants trade early first quarter picks

The New England Patriots and the New York Giants had a rare first quarter sequence that saw both teams turn the ball over on consecutive plays.

First, the Patriots were able to force Giants quarterback Daniel Jones into a mistake. The rookie out of Duke threw a ball toward Golden Tate in the middle of the field that Stephon Gilmore was able to tip into the air. Linebacker John Simon caught the ball off the deflection to notch just the second interception of his career.

Here's a look at the pick, courtesy of the NFL's official Twitter account.

However, the Patriots weren't able to capitalize. On the very next play, they gave the ball back to the Giants on an ugly-looking interception by Tom Brady.

Brady simply threw the ball way too far behind Julian Edelman. Perhaps it was a miscommunication, but Edelman had no chance at the ball. Brady doesn't often make plays like that, so hopefully, it was an anomaly.

The interception came on the third offensive drive for the Patriots. They got off to a slow offensive start, turning the ball over on downs, punting the ball, and suffering the pick to kick off their Thursday night game. Their defense and special teams helped to pick them up, getting on the board with a punt-block return touchdown in the with 1:41 remaining in the first quarter.

