Watch Patriots fans greet Tom Brady with loud ovation during warmups

Nick Goss
·1 min read
In this article:
Watch Patriots fans greet Tom Brady with loud ovation during warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots fans gave Tom Brady a very warm welcome Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ran onto the Gillette Stadium field for warmups ahead of the Week 4 game.

Fans broke out into a "Brady! Brady!" chant as well.

Check out the scene in the videos below:

Brady also embraced with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, as well.

It's going to be a very emotional night in New England as Brady makes his much-anticipated return to Foxboro for the first time since he left the Patriots to join the Bucs as a free agent in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC10 Boston.

