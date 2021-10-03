Watch Patriots fans greet Tom Brady with loud ovation during warmups
New England Patriots fans gave Tom Brady a very warm welcome Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ran onto the Gillette Stadium field for warmups ahead of the Week 4 game.
Fans broke out into a "Brady! Brady!" chant as well.
Check out the scene in the videos below:
Tom Brady has taken the field pic.twitter.com/AE7DS2QEag
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 3, 2021
The past vs. the future pic.twitter.com/iVcsGD7e7M
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 3, 2021
Tom Brady arrives to a huge roar from the crowd already in their seats here. “BRA-DY… BRA-DY...” chants follow. pic.twitter.com/7k7EJ6DGB4
— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 3, 2021
Brady also embraced with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, as well.
He's back pic.twitter.com/AJndu6W054
— NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 3, 2021
It's going to be a very emotional night in New England as Brady makes his much-anticipated return to Foxboro for the first time since he left the Patriots to join the Bucs as a free agent in 2020.
Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC10 Boston.