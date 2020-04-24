Watch Patriots execute NFL Draft trade with Chargers in great behind-the-scenes video

Social distancing actually brought fans closer to the key players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With NFL head coaches and general managers quarantined in their own homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, we got to see their actual home setups as they conducted business Thursday night.

The New England Patriots (shocker) didn't make a pick in Thursday's first round after trading their No. 23 overall selection to the Los Angeles Chargers for Nos. 37 and 71.

But the Patriots still gave us a great video showing head coach Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Nick Caserio completing the trade in real time.

— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 24, 2020

After another Patriots staffer notes the Minnesota Vikings took Justin Jefferson at No. 22, Caserio immediately says he'll "call the league," meaning New England had the trade ready to go right went it went on the clock.

Caserio checks with Belichick (from his house in Nantucket), who asks for any final objections -- "unless anybody's got any other thoughts" -- before giving the green light:

"OK, let it go."

Caserio then phones the league to lay out the details of the trade. And just like that, it's in the books.

The whole thing looked like a pretty seamless process given the circumstances, but we'd expect that efficiency from Belichick and Caserio, who have drafting together for the last 20 years.

Here's an updated list of the Patriots' draft picks entering Day 2 of the draft, and here's a rundown of the best players available whom they could target.

