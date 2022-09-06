How to watch Patriots at Dolphins Week 1: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After a 1-2 record in the preseason, the New England Patriots will begin the 2022 regular season against their divisional rivals in the Miami Dolphins.

New England will be hoping to start the season off on the right foot following last postseason’s 47-17 blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. However, the Dolphins will hope new additions like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead will help them improve on their 9-8 record last year.

Miami got the better of New England both times last season: 17-16 in Week 1 and 33-24 in Week 18.

Can the Patriots get a W against the Dolphins this time around? Let’s find out. Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 1 AFC East matchup:

When is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1 game?

The Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1 game is on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

What time is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1 game?

Kick-off time for Patriots-Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Boston fans can catch the game on TV on its CBS affiliate, WBZ 4. Radio listeners can tune in on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Miami fans can also catch the contest on its CBS affiliate, WFOR-TV. Radio listeners can tune in on either AM 560 Sports WQAM or Kiss Country 99.9 FM.

What are the odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1?

The Dolphins are favorites to come out on top against the Patriots in Week 1. Here are how the odds look like, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Dolphins -3, Patriots +3

Points total: Over/under 46.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -160, Patriots +135

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1?

Sunday’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 92 degrees Fahrenheit with scattered thunderstorms and chance of rain at 40%. Winds will head south-southeast between 5-10 mph, according to NBC Miami.

