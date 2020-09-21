Watch: Patriots’ Devin McCourty offers tribute to James White after Pick-Six

It took 81 seconds for the New England Patriots to find the end zone Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

The touchdown was thanks to veteran team leader Devin McCourty, who was in the right place after a Russell Wilson pass bounced out of the hands off Seahawk tight end Greg Olsen. McCourty grabbed it and had nothing but clear space in front of him as he gave New England a 6-0 lead.

The PAT was good and the Patriots were out to a quick 7-0 lead.





McCourty shouted out to teammate James White how much the Patriots love him while in the end zone after the score. White’s father, a police chief in Miami-Dade (Fl) County, died in a car accident. White’s mother was critically injured in the crash.

Devin McCourty after taking back an INT for a TD says for the mic "28, We love you, bro!" That is in reference to James White, who is No. 28. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 21, 2020



