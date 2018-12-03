Watch Patriots go crazy when Bill Belichick gives them extra day off originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Bill Belichick's "no days off" mantra picked up plenty of steam after the New England Patriots' victory parade celebrating Super Bowl LI, but the head coach was a little more lenient after his team beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Belichick granted the Patriots an extra day off this week, and the team went crazy when he told them in the locker room following the 24-10 victory. Check out the celebration in the video below:

That VICTORY MONDAY feeling.



Celebrating Sunday's win & an extra day off inside the locker room.

Full video: https://t.co/RqosVMCH9o pic.twitter.com/yfpoc59rkl





— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 3, 2018

To the victors go the spoils.

The reaction from the team to the extra day off even drew a smile from Belichick!

A lot of the Patriots players probably will still use the additional day off to prepare for a tough game in Miami against the division rival Dolphins on Sunday. Miami has been a tough place to win for the Patriots throughout the Belichick era, and the Dolphins still are fighting for an AFC wild card playoff spot.

