Watch Patriots' Chase Winovich score first career TD off blocked Giants punt

New England Patriots rookie Chase Winovich has scored his first career touchdown.

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden broke through the New York Giants offensive line near the end of the first quarter and blocked a punt, sending the ball high in the air. Winovich caught the ball and ran it into the end zone for the game's first score.

Winovich's touchdown was a much-needed breakthrough for the Patriots after their offense struggled to get anything going offensively in the first quarter.

New England's other blocked punt on the season came in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, and special teams ace Matthew Slater returned that one for a touchdown as well.

Special teams has been a real strength for the Patriots in 2019.

