Watch Patriots' Chase Winovich attempt ridiculous flop vs. Cardinals

Chase Winovich may want to try an acting class sometime.

During Sunday's New England Patriots-Arizona Cardinals game, Winovich tried to draw a penalty after being shoved by a Cardinals lineman.

The problem? It was one of the most prepostorous flops you'll ever see. Check it out below, and watch the official's reaction to Winovich's attempt:

It's over. This will never be topped.



Chase Winovich, ladies and gents. pic.twitter.com/0i8VkB8sXD — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) December 1, 2020

Even Marcus Smart is disgusted by that display.

Perhaps Winovich was influenced by the call that went against him in Week 7, when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo flopped to draw an illegal block penalty.

Regardless, Twitter had a field day with the Patriots linebacker's flop attempt. Check out some of the reactions below:

Somewhere Lebron is nodding in a approval — Patrick Michael (@USMCTROOPER805) December 1, 2020

Myles Jack did it better. pic.twitter.com/O6ixQ7Mcr1 — Kraig Withakay (@KraigWith_A_K) December 1, 2020