Watch Patriots celebrate win vs. Browns with behind-the-scenes locker room video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were in high spirits after their dominant 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Sunday's Week 11 game at Gillette Stadium.

The Browns went down the field and scored on their opening possession to take a quick 7-0 lead, but it was all downhill from there for Cleveland.

The Patriots scored 45 unanswered points, powered by rookie quarterback Mac Jones' pinpoint accuracy (19-for-23) and three touchdowns, along with a physical rushing attack that tallied 184 yards and two more scores.

Add in strong performances from the defense and special teams and you have the Patriots' most impressive victory of the 2021 NFL season.

Check out some footage of their locker room celebration in the video below:

"One team, one body."



Celebrating yesterday's win with an awww yeah 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JFD3hJ9o0P — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 15, 2021

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 11 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. It's the Patriots' only "Thursday Night Football" game of the season.