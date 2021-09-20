Watch Patriots celebrate win vs. Jets in behind-the-scenes locker room video

Watch Patriots celebrate Week 2 win in behind-the-scenes locker room video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were feeling good, and understandably so, after Sunday's Week 2 triumph over the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Pats extended their win streak over the Jets to 11 games by forcing four turnovers and playing mostly mistake free football in a 25-6 victory.

Patriots players were excited and fired up in the visitors locker room after the team's first win of the 2021 NFL season.

Check out the postgame locker room scenes in the video below, including Patriots captain Matthew Slater's famous post-win question for his teammates.

"How do we feel about the first victory of the year?!"



Awww yeah 💯 pic.twitter.com/QwXQhsBv82 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 20, 2021

The Patriots will return to Gillette Stadium for two games against NFC South opponents.

First up is the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, and then Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Foxboro for a "Sunday Night Football" showdown in Week 4.