"4-0, baby!"

It didn't come easy, but the New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills 16-10 on Sunday to make it four straight wins to begin the 2019 campaign. As linebacker Jamie Collins will tell you, it was a "great team win."

Watch the Patriots celebrate the hard-fought victory in the video below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How do we feel about being 4-0?



Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/HyqoLkWEp1



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2019

New England looks to keep its perfect season going next Sunday against the winless Washington Redskins. The Patriots opened as 16-point road favorites for the Week 5 contest.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Watch Patriots celebrate win over Bills in behind-the-scenes locker room video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston