Watch Patriots celebrate in locker room after beating Colts in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots had plenty to celebrate after embarrassing the Indianapolis Colts in Sunday's Week 9 game at Gillette Stadium

The Patriots defense gave a dominant performance, allowing only a field goal, tying a team record with nine sacks and scoring a touchdown (via a Jonathan Jones interception return) in a 26-3 victory.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave his defense, and Jones in particular, a special shoutout during his message to the team in the locker room after the win.

Check out the scene in the video below:

The Patriots have won back-to-back games and improved their record to 5-4 entering the Week 10 bye.

The break comes at a great time for the Patriots, who have the second-toughest remaining schedule over the final eight weeks based on combined opponents' win percentage. Getting back to the AFC playoffs will be a genuine challenge for the Patriots, but at least they have some positive momentum entering the second half of the regular season.