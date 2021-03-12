Watch: Patriots’ Brandon King cuts Bill Belichick’s hair for charitable cause

Bill Belichick, believe it or not, has a soft side as well.

The New England Patriots head coach and linebacker Brandon King paired up for a charitable cause toward Boston Children’s Hospital. King cut Belichick’s hair on Thursday for ‘Saving By Shaving’, which benefits the hospital for pediatric cancer research.

The legendary head coach even threw in a couple jokes during the haircut.

“Tough job trying to make me look good now,” Belichick said. “It’s not easy. There used to be more to cut off.”

Fortunately for King, who was put in a nerve-wracking situation, Belichick seemed to be pleased with the haircut.