Watch Patriots' Antonio Brown celebrate news of Raiders releasing him

Antonio Brown wasn't exactly forlorn when the Raiders released him Saturday morning.

The four-time All-Pro receiver posted a YouTube video of him reacting to the news and he, uh, took it very well.

After excitedly running around his passing machine-featuring backyard, Brown shouts "Grandma, they freed me!" to her on the other end of his phone at the end of the video.

Given his last 24 hours, Brown's pivot to video should come as no surprise. Shortly after reports surfaced that the Raiders fined Brown, Brown posted a stylishly edited video to his YouTube channel featuring a candid conversation between him and Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

That video, entitled "THIS IS MY LIFE. AIN'T NO MORE GAMES," ultimately proved to be a sign of things to come. The Raiders voided the $29.125 million guaranteed in Brown's contract Saturday morning, and Oakland released him hours after he asked the team to do so in an Instagram post. Shortly after he became eligible to sign elsewhere as a free agent, Brown agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

This, of course, isn't the first time a Drew Rosenhaus-represented wide receiver made waves from his home while shirtless. Terrell Owens, Rosenhaus' client during his playing days, infamously addressed reporters while working out in his driveway after the Philadelphia Eagles sent him home. Before Brown posted his own shirtless video, Owens told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he thought Brown's actions made the Hall of Famer's actions look tame.

On the phone with Terrell Owens. He just told me, "somebody owe me an apology, some money & a contract. See I wasn't that bad." Lol. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 7, 2019

If Bill Belichick is even aware this video of Brown exists, imagining his reaction is an amusing exercise.

