WATCH: Patrick Robinson’s 99-yard pick-six is the Saints highlight of the day

There are 99 days to go until the New Orleans Saints open their 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers, so Patrick Robinson’s 99-yard pick-six Saints highlight of the day as we count down to kickoff. It was a huge moment for the team’s former first-round draft pick in 2010.

Robinson tied a Saints franchise record with this field-crossing defensive touchdown return, coming off of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. Talk about rising to the occasion. Robinson made this play late in the first quarter on “Monday Night Football” with all of America watching, setting the tone early in what had been a tumultuous 2012 season.

And he ultimately gave the Saints a lead that was too strong for the Eagles to overcome. New Orleans won in prime time by a big margin of 28-13, fueled by Robinson’s early score and Drew Brees touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham to put the game away in its final minutes. As fate would have it, Robinson would later sign with the Eagles and win a Super Bowl ring in 2017, but he returned to end his career with the Saints, retiring after the 2020 season.

