WATCH: Patrick Peterson mocks Kyler Murray with hilarious celebration

Patrick Peterson had some fun at Kyler Murray's expense on Sunday.

After Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off the Arizona Cardinals quarterback in the third quarter, the Minnesota defense ran to the end zone to celebrate the turnover.

Peterson used the moment to mock his former teammate, breaking out a video-game celebration and Murray's signature Baby Yoda celebration.

And which video game was Peterson pretending to play?

"I think it's called 'Call of Duty'," Peterson told reporters after Minnesota's 34-26 win. "I'm not much of a gamer. Heard it just came out."

Now that's a good troll job.

Murray is an avid gamer, boasting nearly 90,000 followers on Twitch. He also has infamously performed worse when "Call of Duty" has "Double XP" events, where gamers can earn double the rewards.

Murray had an up-and-down performance against Minnesota, a game that came just days after "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was released. The former No. 1 overall pick was 31 of 44 passing for 326 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Peterson was responsible for breaking up three of Murray's passes and seemed especially motivated to get revenge on the team that drafted him. The eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback spent the first 10 seasons of his career with Arizona, but his Cardinals tenure didn't end on such great terms.

Peterson, who departed Arizona for Minnesota in 2020 free agency, said someone in the Cardinals organization was printing out negative fan emails about him and leaving them at his locker. He said the emails were addressed to team ownership.

"I've been told a lot of things about me with that other organization," Peterson said. "Getting fan mail from the owner saying 'I can't tackle, I'm old, I lost it.' So I wanted to show 'em that."

Peterson later added that he still hasn't talked to general manager Steve Keim since before the 2021 free-agent period.

"I'm still waiting on Steve Keim to call me," Peterson said. "Still haven't talked to him yet."

â€œIâ€™ve been told a lot of things about me with the other organization. Getting fan mail from the owner saying that I canâ€™t tackle, Iâ€™m old, I lost it.â€ pic.twitter.com/e1xArBf81T — Alexis Beckett (@AlexisBeckettTv) October 30, 2022

Well, Peterson certainly got the last laugh Sunday as the Vikings improved to 6-1 and the Cards dropped to 3-5.