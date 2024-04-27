WATCH: Patrick Paul gets the call to learn he’s joining the Dolphins

Shortly after picking offensive tackle Patrick Paul in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the lineman really, really wanted to wind up in aqua and orange.

“On the visit here, he had expressed to us, ‘I don’t want to be anywhere but here,’” Grier said. “And then all through early this morning up to our pick, it was a barrage of text messages, not from him, from his agent saying, ‘The kid is driving me crazy. He wants to be here.’”

Paul got his wish when the Dolphins called him up Friday to tell him that he would be the No. 55 overall selection in the second round. As you can imagine, the offensive tackle was excited to get the call.

"Hold on! Hold on!" 😂 Listen in on the moment we drafted @PatrickPaul_76 ☎️ pic.twitter.com/SiTEFRrglM — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 27, 2024

“I knew that I wanted to be coached by coach [Mike] McDaniel and [offensive line] coach Butch Barry and it was amazing,” Paul told reporters later Friday night. “It was something I knew from the minute I started talking to them that I wanted to be a Miami Dolphin, so this is a blessing.”

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire