Watch: Patrick Mahomes with the underhand TD pass to Travis Kelce

It isn’t fair. Simply isn’t right. The Kansas City Chiefs should have been made to play it close to the vest against the New York Jets.

Instead, the Super Bowl champs are tricking the winless Jets in many ways.

First, there was a fake punt that set up a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

Then, the wondrous quarterback went underhand to find Travis Kelce for a touchdown that made it 21-9.

Have to wonder if he picked the style up from his dad, the former Major League pitcher. Don’t think Patrick Mahomes threw anything underhand in his baseball career.

Mahomes' third TD of the game ⏰🏹#NYJvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/RWpXx1XNkg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2020



