Watch: Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill for 2 TDs, 200-plus yards in first quarter

It was as easy as 15 to 10 for 75 and yards as the Kansas City Chiefs opened a 17-0 lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. The first TD score went for 75.

The second one was a 44-yarder and Hill added a flourish with a flip into the end zone.

MAHOMES TO HILL AGAIN. @Cheetah has 203 receiving yards in the FIRST QUARTER.

The record for receiving yards is 336 by Flipper Anderson of the LA Rams against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 26, 1989.