WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce mic’d up for Super Bowl LV vs. Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have the outcome they’d hoped for in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce left it all on the field with their performances during the game. They also happened to be the two players who had the microphones for Kansas City.

Fans get a chance to see everything from reactions to pregame festivities to the leadership that Mahomes and Kelce displayed during the course of a tough game for the offense. You get to see a cool moment with Kelce getting hyped up for the defense’s fourth-down stop. Most importantly, you get to see that Mahomes and Kelce didn’t give up. They implored his team to keep fighting until the bitter end.

Be sure to check out the video at the top of the page and hear the game through the ears of Mahomes and Kelce.

