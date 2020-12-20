Watch: Patrick Mahomes throws another stunning TD pass

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Patrick Mahomes is a highlight reel every game. The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback is nothing short of astounding week after week and yet he continues to defy belief.

Against New Orleans on Sunday, he somehow someway found Mecole Hardman for six more Kansas City points.

There is never any panic, just total focus until time is running out and then Mahomes simply delivers a perfect pass to an impossible location.

 

