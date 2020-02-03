Watch Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl TD pass give Chiefs lead vs. 49ers

Just when you thought all the momentum was zapped from the Kansas City Chiefs' sideline, Patrick Mahomes showed the world why he's an NFL MVP.

The quarterback marched the Chiefs down the field and finished off the drive with a touchdown pass to running back Damien Williams, giving Kanas City a 24-20 lead over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

THE @CHIEFS TAKE THE LEAD!



Back-to-back scores put Kansas City on top! #ChiefsKingdom



After throwing interceptions on back-to-back drives, Mahomes settled down and delivered two methodical drives, putting the Niners on the ropes late in the fourth quarter.

It now all comes down to Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense.

