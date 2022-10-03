Watch Patrick Mahomes make playing QB in the NFL look way too easy

Patrick Mahomes has a gift.

It's hard to make fellow NFL players look foolish. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback does it routinely.

In an anticipated matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday night, Mahomes had two ridiculous plays in the first half.

The first came when Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis should have had an easy sack, but Mahomes ducked underneath him, stayed alive just long enough while continuing to keep his eyes up, and delivered a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster just before he was brought to the ground. There's a lot of attributes needed to make this play, and Mahomes used them all.

For many quarterbacks, a play like that might be the highlight of their season. It wasn't even Mahomes' best highlight of the half.

Mahomes has an innate ability to improvise, and he did so near the goal line in the second quarter. After he spun out of a sack, it looked for a moment like he might try to run in but the defense closed in. So he just flipped the ball to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a fun, awesome touchdown.

Mahomes hit 'em with the 360 spin move ➡️ pull up jumper 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M8zpgXrWVr — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2022

Patrick Mahomes scrambled 39.4 yards before finding Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 2-yard TD.



Mahomes has thrown 4 TD passes in his career after scrambling 30+ yards. No other QB has more than one since 2018.#KCvsTB | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/DX2HvcJm3a — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 3, 2022

Even LeBron James was excited for that play. From one of the greatest in the NBA to one of the greatest in the NFL:

Patty Mahomes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. So damn good!! 🪄 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2022

And to think, Mahomes is just 27 years old. We have a lot more great highlights to come before he's done.