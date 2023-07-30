WATCH: Patrick Mahomes finds four receivers for touchdowns in Chiefs’ red zone drills

The Kansas City Chiefs got to work on their red zone offense during practice on Sunday, and Patrick Mahomes put on a show for fans in attendance at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Kansas City Sports Network got film of four touchdowns that the reigning MVP threw, all to different receivers, during the Chiefs’ red zone passing drills. KCSN posted videos of the simulated scores to Twitter.

Check out all four passes below, and notice how effectively Mahomes dissects Kansas City’s defense to get his receivers the ball:

First touchdown to WR Rashee Rice

Mahomes with a pass to Rice in the corner of the end zone pic.twitter.com/RV5swKcxyc — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 30, 2023

This pass to rookie receiver Rashee Rice is a glimpse of greatness to come during the 2023 season. Mahomes found Rice in stride in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown during the receiver’s 1-on-1 session wherein he was covered by defensive back Dicaprio Bootle.

Second touchdown to TE Matt Bushman

Mahomes to Matt Bushman for 6 pic.twitter.com/JoJ0JsO4Ri — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 30, 2023

Bushman caught the second touchdown from Mahomes on Sunday, grabbing a pass in the flat near the end zone and running it in for the score. Though Bushman might not be the most well-known tight end on the Chiefs’ 90-man roster, his chemistry with Mahomes was evident on this play, and he could work himself into a roster spot with strong showings in Kansas City’s preseason games.

Third touchdown to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Mahomes with a pass to MVS in the back of the end zone pic.twitter.com/Xg00Urgu1O — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 30, 2023

The video on this play isn’t totally clear, but being that Patrick Mahomes was the player slinging the rock, we’re going to give him the benefit of the doubt that Marquez Valdes-Scantling came down with both feet in bounds. This play took place during the Chiefs’ 7-on-7 drills in the red zone and appeared to be against zone coverage.

Fourth touchdown to WR Richie James

Mahomes finds Richie James in the end zone pic.twitter.com/FUz1gh1Ihs — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 30, 2023

Mahomes’ final touchdown connection was to receiver Richie James, who further impressed fans after putting together a spectacular first week of practice. This Mahomes-to-James connection is starting to heat up in St. Joseph, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that it could continue to develop well into the 2023 regular season.

