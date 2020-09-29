Watch: Patrick Mahomes erupts in first half of Chiefs-Ravens

Barry Werner

The first half of the Kansas City Chiefs’ visit to Baltimore was more of the Patrick Mahomes show.

The Super Bowl MVP accounted for four touchdowns, running for one and passing for three.

Oh, and he reached a milestone for passing yardage faster than any NFL quarterback.



He can beat you with his legs, too.


Check him out:

Fullback Anthony Sherman is not one of the receivers one would fear. However, with Mahomes at QB, fear everyone who is eligible.


Mahomes with a gorgeous pass to Tyreek Hill, who was blanketed by Marcus Peters on the play. It mattered not.


And how about this jump — and not pump — fake?


And Mecole Hardman before halftime to make it 27-10.