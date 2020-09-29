Watch: Patrick Mahomes erupts in first half of Chiefs-Ravens

The first half of the Kansas City Chiefs’ visit to Baltimore was more of the Patrick Mahomes show.

The Super Bowl MVP accounted for four touchdowns, running for one and passing for three.

Oh, and he reached a milestone for passing yardage faster than any NFL quarterback.





#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is now over 10,000 passing yards in his career, making him the fastest QB to cross the 10,000 yard mark. He did it in 34 games. Kurt Warner had the record with 36. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2020





He can beat you with his legs, too.





Check him out:

Fullback Anthony Sherman is not one of the receivers one would fear. However, with Mahomes at QB, fear everyone who is eligible.





Mahomes with a gorgeous pass to Tyreek Hill, who was blanketed by Marcus Peters on the play. It mattered not.





And how about this jump — and not pump — fake?





And Mecole Hardman before halftime to make it 27-10.

Mahomes drops back and LAUNCHES to Hardman for SIX! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #KCvsBAL on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/QjJ5lF3Rg2 pic.twitter.com/uafqFfYYuJ — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2020





Update… Patrick Mahomes career numbers in September: 31 TDs

0 INTs And he’s never lost …@gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 29, 2020



