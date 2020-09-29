Watch: Patrick Mahomes to Eric Fisher for a big-man touchdown

Barry Werner

It simply isn’t fair.

Patrick Mahomes threw touchdown passes to all sorts of receivers in the first half. Then, with the Ravens having closed within 27-20 in the fourth quarter, he connected with Eric Fisher on a tackle-eligible play for a TD to open the gap to 34-20.

Eric Fisher, once the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft. He is 6-feet-7 and 315 pounds with hands like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce


The play went for two yards, six points and years from now, Fisher will tell people it went the length of the field.