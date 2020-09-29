Watch: Patrick Mahomes to Eric Fisher for a big-man touchdown

It simply isn’t fair.

Patrick Mahomes threw touchdown passes to all sorts of receivers in the first half. Then, with the Ravens having closed within 27-20 in the fourth quarter, he connected with Eric Fisher on a tackle-eligible play for a TD to open the gap to 34-20.

Eric Fisher, once the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft. He is 6-feet-7 and 315 pounds with hands like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce

BIG MAN TD 🚨@Chiefs LT Eric Fisher grabs his first career TD! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #KCvsBAL on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/QjJ5lF3Rg2 pic.twitter.com/9UgpT1LpQf — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2020





The play went for two yards, six points and years from now, Fisher will tell people it went the length of the field.