Watch: Patrick Mahomes ‘defies physics’ with throw to Travis Kelce

Barry Werner

Patrick Mahomes was rolling left and being pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defenders in the second quarter.

The Super Bowl MVP reached into his bag of tricks and somehow fired a pass to his right that found tight end Travis Kelce.

“It defies physics” yelled CBS announcer Ian Eagle.

That, it did.

 


Eagle later said it was “The torque heard ’round the world.”