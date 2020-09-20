Watch: Patrick Mahomes converts 3rd-and-20 with his legs

The Kansas City Chiefs were facing a difficult task against a Los Angeles Chargers team that was giving them all they could handle Sunday in SoFi Stadium.

On a final drive in regulation, KC faced a third-and-20. Patrick Mahomes dropped back, as one would predict and expect. Oh, he can beat you with more than his mind and gifted arm as the Bolts learned.

Mahomes took off as the Chargers’ defense parted and a third-and-20 became a first-and-10 after a 21-yard run.





The drive culminated in a Harrison Butker field goal on the final play of regulation that sent the game to overtime 20-20. That would be, as Jim Nantz joked, the first overtime game in SoFi Stadium history. It was the Chargers’ first game there are the Rams debuted last week at the new venue in LA.