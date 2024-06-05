WATCH: Patrick Mahomes completes insane behind-the-back pass in practice

Patrick Mahomes’ famous behind-the-back passes made another appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice field as the defending champions worked out Wednesday.

Rookie running back Carson Steele was on the receiving end of the impressive throw, and managed to make a one-handed catch to cap off the exciting play.

Performances like this are common for Mahomes in practice, especially during OTAs and training camp when he can let loose without interfering with Andy Reid’s agenda.

Wednesday’s display of unconventional prowess by Mahomes is sure to be followed up by more impressive showings as Kansas City’s offseason practices continue ahead of training camp in July.

He's always got another trick up his sleeve 🪄 pic.twitter.com/sX8v15Rdm7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 5, 2024

For his part, Steele’s outstanding catch may earn him favor with the Chiefs’ coaching staff, which is sure to appreciate his sure-handedness out of the backfield.

Stay tuned to see what other kinds of unique plays Mahomes makes during the rest of Kansas City’s offseason program this summer.

