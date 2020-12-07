Watch: Patrick Mahomes’ brilliance leads to TD connection with Travis Kelce

It was a free play and Patrick Mahomes knew it. The Kansas City Chiefs’ brilliant quarterback got the Denver Broncos to jump and he could do what he wanted, worse that happens is the Chiefs get five yards.

Not enough for Mahomes, who escaped pressure before finding Travis Kelce with a pass and the tight end did the rest as he bulled his way into the end zone to give the Chiefs a 19-16 lead over the Denver Broncos on Sunday after the PAT.

With the catch, Kelce went over the century mark for the game. The 20-yard TD put him at six grabs for 119 yards.

Kelce also went over the 1,000-yard mark for 2020 in the game. That marks five straight seasons with four-figures in passing yardage.