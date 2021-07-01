Watch Patrick Beverley push Chris Paul in back during timeout, get ejected (video)

After the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Patrick Beverley reportedly said, “The next five years are mine.”

As the Clippers were getting eliminated by the Suns last night, Beverley pushed Chris Paul in the back during a timeout.

Beverley of course got ejected. His latest unsportsmanlike conduct toward Paul might also draw a fine or even suspension.

More on the Suns

