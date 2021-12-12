Watch Patrice Bergeron, Bruins congratulate Milan Lucic for NHL milestone

WATCH: Bergeron, Bruins congratulate Lucic for reaching NHL milestone originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins combined to put on a special night for Milan Lucic on Saturday.

The veteran forward played his 1,000th NHL game last season in an empty arena with no fans during the NHL's COVID-shortened campaign. The Flames properly recognized Lucic's milestone Saturday, though, playing a tribute video for the 33-year-old during a first-period timeout in Calgary's home game against Lucic's former team, the Bruins.

It was a cool moment for Lucic, who spent his first eight NHL seasons with Boston and earned Saturday's recognition in front of the team he won a Stanley Cup with in 2011.

The Bruins paid their respects to Lucic as well, with three of Lucic's former Boston teammates -- captain Patrice Bergeron, assistant coach Chris Kelly and forward Brad Marchand -- sending him a video message Saturday night.

Lucic was a core member of 2010s Bruins team that won a championship in 2011 and reached the Stanley Cup in 2013. He tallied 342 points (139 goals, 203 assists) in 566 games for the Black & Gold and became a fan favorite by playing a physical, hard-nosed game.

Lucic, who is one of 29 active players to hit the 1,000-game mark, still has plenty of love for the B's and appreciated the timing of Saturday's ceremony -- even if Boston got the last laugh with a 4-2 victory.

"To have it here tonight, and having it against a team I played over half of my games with will be pretty cool," Lucic told reporters before the game.