WATCH: Pat Shurmur speaks with Colorado players about improving team’s rushing attack

There was plenty said about Colorado head coach Deion Sanders’ decision to give playcalling duties to former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Sean Lewis was previously calling plays before, but Shurmur took over for Saturday’s game against Oregon State.

Unfortunately, the offense didn’t do much in that game. The Buffs produced just 238 total yards and did little in the rushing department. They turned the ball over just once, but quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked four times in an underwhelming effort all around.

Earlier this week, Shurmur spoke to the team and emphasized the importance of developing a better ground game (h/t Well Off Media):

🦬 Co-OC Pat Shurmur spoke to the team following Sat.’s loss. “Overall we can be better at running the football. Not only do you run the football for your offense, you run the football for your team and that’s a piece we need to start to come to grips with.” 🎥 @WellOffForever pic.twitter.com/n7okRM9MZl — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) November 7, 2023

Sy’veon Wilkerson was the team’s leading rusher on Saturday with just 17 yards on four carries. The Buffs are currently averaging under 70 rushing yards per game while their passing offense is putting up an average of 320.6 yards, so they’ll need to find some balance moving forward.

It’s also an issue with the offensive line, and Coach Prime had a private meeting with that group just last week. Nonetheless, let’s see if Shurmur can turn around the Buffs’ struggling offense around this week against Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire